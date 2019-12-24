Sherrie Burns received an unusual Christmas present this year — a brand-new heating and air conditioning system.
The Ada woman won the unit from Hunter Super Techs, an Ardmore-based company that gives away new HVAC units through its “Gift of Heat” program each year around Christmas time. Burns’ granddaughter nominated her for the program, and Burns learned that she was one of the winners when Hunter’s operations manager, Joseph Hobson, contacted her on Dec. 16.
Burns, whose home has had the same heating and cooling unit since 1989, said she was thrilled about getting a new one for Christmas.
“I’m still overwhelmed, but I’m really happy to get it,” she said Friday, while Hobson’s crew was installing the new unit.
‘It’s a team thing’
Hunter Super Techs owner Chris Hunter launched the “Gift of Heat” program in Ardmore, where the company’s main office is located, about six years ago. The company has given away a new HVAC system, provided by Goodman Manufacturing and valued at somewhere between $5,000 and $6,000, each year since then.
The company, which also has locations in Ada and Durant, gave away three units this year. One unit was for Burns, another was given to an Ardmore resident and the third went to someone in Durant.
Hobson said the company appreciated Goodman Manufacturing’s assistance with the program.
“We’re very, very blessed to have Goodman give us three systems for each of our locations to provide heat for the families and some very deserving people,” he said.
Here’s how the program works: People can nominate their friends, neighbors or relatives who would benefit from a new heating and cooling system by filling out a form on Hunter Super Tech’s website, www.https://huntersupertechs.com/. The completed form must include the nominee’s name, address and a short story about why he or she deserves a new system.
Hunter staffers review the entries and select one person to get a new unit. But this year, the company decided to give away three units instead of just one.
Hobson said that Hunter Super Techs installs the units free of charge and obtains the appropriate permits from the city of Ada. He added that many Hunter employees volunteer to help install the units each year.
“It’s a team thing,” he said. “It’s great.”
Nomination
Burns’ granddaughter, Jamie Vasquez of Tacoma, Washington, saw an ad for the program on Hunter’s website and nominated her grandmother, Hobson said. He showed a screen shot of the nomination form to an Ada News reporter.
“Sherrie is my nana,’” Vasquez wrote on the nomination form. ‘“She’s 86 years old, a breast cancer survivor and sole caretaker of my 63-year-old aunt, who had a devastating stroke 15 years ago.
“They live on a fixed income every year. Twice a year for the last five or so, my nana has to call someone to fix the heating and air unit, resulting in her robbing Peter to pay Paul.”
Vasquez wrote that her grandmother had not replaced the old unit because of the cost, and she relied on her fireplace to heat the house in the winter and floor fans during the summer as a way of reducing stress on the old unit.
Burns said Friday that she spent the past couple of years worrying that the old unit would break down some day. She said she won’t have that problem anymore, thanks to the “Gift of Heat” program.
“It’s a great thing,” Burns said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.