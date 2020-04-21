East Central University nursing student Rita Ghale, of Nepal, is the first-ever recipient of the Nisha Karki Endowed Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is named for Karki, another ECU nursing student from Nepal, who passed away in 2016. The award was made possible through the tireless efforts, persistence and generosity of ECU’s Asian Student Association, ASA alums and others who raised $10,000 for the endowed scholarship. Ghale, a senior, will receive $500 each semester for the 2020-2021 academic year for a total of $1,000.
Ghale earns ECU's inaugural Nisha Karki Scholarship
