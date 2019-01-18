For Ada residents, it’s time to get out the vote — the vote for the goat.
Oklahoma City Zoo officials recently announced the arrival of six nine-month-old female dwarf Nigerian pygmy goats to its barnyard habitat in the Children’s Zoo. But there’s a problem, officials say. The “gal goats” need names.
Rather than just pull names out of a hat, zoo officials are turning to Oklahomans for help.
“The OKC Zoo is seeking the public’s participation choosing names for its new residents, each of which has a special connection to the Sooner state,” zoo officials said. “(In) keeping with tradition, the zoo decided to engage the public’s support and honor its new goats with Oklahoma names!”
Here’s the list of names voters can choose from, but Ada residents need look no further than the first name on the list.
• Ada
• Checotah
• Claremore
• Enid
• Harrah
• Idabel
• Prue
• Ripley
• Sayre
• Vinita
Voting is open now through Jan. 21 on the OKC Zoo’s website, okczoo.org/goatvote. All ages are welcome to participate and encouraged to vote often.
Zoo officials will announce the winning names Jan. 22 on the zoo’s website and social media platforms.
The new gal goats will join three male dwarf Nigerian goats — Duncan, Hugo and Oologah — also named for Oklahoma cities and towns through public voting.
Guests can meet and interact with all the zoo’s goats when they visit the barnyard habitat, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
“We are excited to welcome these new goats to the Children’s Zoo and learn the outcome of this contest,” said Animal Curator Eddie Witte. “By inviting the public to take part in the naming process, Oklahomans and their communities have an opportunity to connect with our animal family in a fun, unique way.”
Let’s get to it, Ada. Grab the nearest mouse (no, not that kind) and vote for Ada’s goat!
