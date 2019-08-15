Classes take place from 1-2 p.m., Aug. 16, Sept. 27 and Oct. 18. The veterans lodge is located at 1909 Warrior Way on the Ada South Campus.
GetFresh! promotes healthy eating habits and versatile cooking techniques through recipe demonstrations, nutrition education and wellness tips. Attendees will learn how to make healthy and easy meals in each class.
The veterans lodge cooking demonstrations were established in April 2019. Classes are available at no cost to participants and open to all veterans, active duty, reserves and National Guard service members.
For more information, call 580-272-2550.
About the Chickasaw Nation Veterans Lodge
Chickasaw veterans are invited to enjoy fellowship from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday at the Chickasaw Nation Veterans Lodge, 1909 Warrior Way on the Ada South Campus.
The 15,000-square-foot building also serves veterans by providing a convenient location to apply for benefits available through the state and federal government, as well as the Chickasaw Nation.
The south side of the veterans lodge provides space for tribal experts who counsel and assist veterans in finding various programs and benefits available to them.
The north part of the facility is a gathering place for leisure activities so veterans may enjoy the company of other service members. A large activity room is equipped with a pool table, ping pong and card tables, and a hospitality area. A kitchen and dining room support large gatherings and events. A large sunroom is available as well.
The front courtyard showcases the five military flags and seals of the United States armed forces and features the iconic Chickasaw warrior statue.
The lodge was built near the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center so veterans receiving medical attention could be close to health facilities.
