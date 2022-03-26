The Pontotoc County Agri-Plex Convention Center will become a colorful venue as the Pontotoc County Home & Community Education Association hold the annual Quilt Show Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 in convention center of the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex in Ada.
Quilt show exhibits may be viewed on Friday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Demonstrations will be held throughout the quilt show with both local and visiting talent teaching various quilting skills. A complete list of demonstrations will be available at the show.
We will welcome quilt vendors from across Oklahoma that will be featuring the latest in quilting fabrics and notions to sell during the two-day show.
The admission for the quilt show is $2 with all proceeds going to Pontotoc County Home and Community Education club projects such as scholarships, Special Olympics, Girls State, 4-H trips and various projects including the Agri Plex.
Do not miss this years’ featured quilter, Ada’s own Cindy Keefer. Cindy is an avid quilter. Don’t miss seeing her works of art on display.
For more information on the Pontotoc County Quilt Show, please contact the Pontotoc County OSU Extension Office at 580-332-2153.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.