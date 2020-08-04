39 Ministries will present “Genesis: The Rebirth of Revival” beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Perfect Blend Coffee Shop on Main Street in Ada.
A second presentation is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 13-15 at Wacker Park Band Shell in Pauls Valley.
Billed as two nights of preaching and one night full of worship, organizers invite all to attend.
For more information, visit 39 Ministries on Facebook, or send an email to ministrywithamessage@yahoo.com.
