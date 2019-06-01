Generals recognized as 2019 Premier Volunteers

Tulsa – Former Oklahoma secretaries of Veterans Affairs retired Maj. Gen. Rita Aragon and Retired Maj. Gen. Myles Deering, were recognized as 2019 Premier Volunteers for their dedication in serving Oklahoma veterans. Volunteers of America Oklahoma celebrated the general’s commitment to our active-service military and veterans at its annual event, Rhinestone Cowboy.
Aragon is a retired United States Air National Guard two-star general. A native Oklahoman, Aragon commanded the Oklahoma Air National Guard. She held the office as Oklahoma Secretary of Veterans Affairs from 2011 to 2015.
Deering is an Ada native retired from the Army National Guard, having served as the adjutant general of Oklahoma. Deering served as executive director of the Oklahoma Dept. of Veterans Affairs and the Oklahoma Secretary of Veterans Affairs from 2015-2019.
Volunteers of America Oklahoma board member, Maj. Gen. David Burgy, presented the Premier Volunteer award to the generals. The Heart of Courage award was presented to Richard Albritton: a veteran who is on the road to success, thanks to the Volunteers of America’s Veteran Employment Services Program. The generals extended the honor of the Heart of Courage award, with a challenge coin, presented to all active-service military and veterans in the audience. The Volunteers of America Oklahoma Veterans Employment Team knows first-hand the challenges faced when transitioning from active duty to civilian life. The Veterans Employment Team’s mission is to serve and support veterans on their journey.
Headquartered in Tulsa, Volunteers of America Oklahoma is dedicated to helping over 2,600 of Oklahoma’s most vulnerable citizens serving veterans, the aging, the homeless and the disabled. Focused on ending homelessness, Volunteers of America Oklahoma Veterans Employment Services program has provided employment services for over 450 veterans at risk of homelessness in the last four years.
