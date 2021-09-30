Gem Jewelers, a familiar mainstay of downtown Ada, is celebrating their 80th anniversary this September.
"We started in 1941," James Criswell, Gem Jewelers Store Manager, said Tuesday. "I'm not exactly sure of the date; we've held our anniversaries in different months."
Asa and Marjorie Hutchinson opened the store in 1941. The store was located in the middle of the 100 block of West Main Street at that time.
"It was also known during that time as Gem Credit Jewelers," Criswell continued. "My dad, Jerry Criswell, went to work for Asa in the 1960s, and then bought the business from them in the 70s. It was his store until he died in an accident in 1987, at which point the business was sold to Tom Criswell, my uncle."
Tom Criswell and Diane Criswell became instantly-recognized, well-known personalities on Main Street.
"I came to work here 16 years ago," Criswell said, "I've been running the store for the last eight years.
"We've been through many Christmas parades, many sidewalk sales. We've taken part in just about everything Main Street ever did as a group," Criswell added. "We've been a member of the Chamber of Commerce for over 60 years. This store has been involved in a lot of things in the community that whole time."
Criswell said he doesn't expect to leave downtown, and that many of his downtown business neighbors are among those who have been in business the longest.
"I personally love downtown America," he said. "They are not what they used to be, but I have hope that we'll one day come back to that. Hopefully we'll get away from the Amazon and internet mentality and come back to Main Street and face-to-face shopping. When we do, I'll be here."
"I really want to thank all of our loyal customers and friends for supporting us," Criswell added. "We wouldn’t have made it 80 years without them."
