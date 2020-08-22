Two Pontotoc County 4-H members were recently honored at the Virtual 99th State 4-H Roundup Honor Night ceremony.
Nora Gayler, a nine year 4-H member of the Roff 4-H Club was a top three 4-H Citizenship project finalist. She earned the $1,200 Rule of Law 4-H Scholarship and was selected as a member of the Oklahoma 4-H Blue Award group. This award recognizes the top 20 4-H members in the state of Oklahoma.
Hannah Jolly, an eight year 4-H member of the Homeschool 4-H Club was awarded a $1,200 scholarship for the 4-H Food Science project and was a top three finalist for the 4-H Breads project. Jolly was also chosen as a 2020 National 4-H Congress delegate.
4-H members earn these awards based on the 4-H project work throughout their 4-H career starting at the age of nine.
Becky Walker, Pontotoc County Extension Educator said “4-H teaches youth the life skills needed to be successful in daily life. Families, volunteers and Educators play a role in mentoring and encouraging these youth to reach their fullest potential. 4-H can help take them places they never thought they could go.” Contact the Pontotoc County OSU Extension Office at 332-2153 to learn more about 4-H.
