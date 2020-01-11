Gateway First Bank, one of the largest mortgage bank operations in the United States, donated $10,000 to four local charities in Ada.
The Gateway First Bank’s Charity Challenge is an annual contest where $30,000 is donated to various non-profit organizations throughout the country. The program rewards the highest-performing mortgage centers by giving to local charities chosen by the winning teams. The Ada Mortgage center was one of the best performing mortgage centers for 2019 out of more than 160 locations across the country. The other two winning teams were in Enid and Waco, Texas.
As part of the Charity Challenge the past four years, Gateway First Bank will have donated more than $120,000 to help support families and communities. Each mortgage center that wins the Charity Challenge focuses on non-profits in their local area, which in turn helps fulfill the Gateway First Bank mission of strengthening families.
“We are happy to honor our hardworking team members by giving them recognition for their dedication and empowering them to share that success with people in need,” said Hobie Higgins, Gateway’s chief community engagement officer. “The holidays can be very stressful, so we hope our donations will let families focus on their loved ones rather than a lack of resources.”
This year, as a winner of the Charity Challenge, the Ada mortgage center chose to donate to Ada Homeless Services ($4,000), A Child’s Life Foundation ($3,000), Boys and Girls Club of Ada ($2,000) and Hope Haven Crisis Nursery ($1,000).
“All of these local charities are providing the Ada community with the support and resources needed to prevent homelessness, support the adoption of orphans, and provide safe environments for children. Each in their own way all align with Gateway’s core values and commitment to strengthening families and communities,” said Michael McElroy, mortgage sales manager for the Ada Mortgage center.
“This past year, Ada Homeless Services aided in preventing 150 local families from becoming homeless. A Child’s Life Foundation helps families who desire to adopt orphan children without the financial barrier in the process. The Boys and Girls Club of Ada provides a safe, fun and educational environment after school, and during the summer provides relief for families while promoting character and social development for kids. Lastly, the Hope Haven Crisis Nursery is Ada’s newest charity. It provides a safe place for children five years of age or younger to reside when there is no other place for them to go. They are a blessing to families and to our most vulnerable and defenseless, our children.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.