Gasoline prices remained low at Ada area filling stations Tuesday.
Campus Corner Minit-Mart continued to offer 10% ethanol (E-10) gasoline for 99 cents a gallon. Other nearby stations listed their prices in the $1.10 to $1.58 range.
Karry Out Korner on Mississippi sold fuel for 99 cents on Friday, but by Tuesday, that price had edged up to $1.19.
Love’s Country Store on Mississippi had no-ethanol gasoline, which is usually more expensive than ethanolized fuel, for $1.55 a gallon.
According to gasbuddy.com. the central part of the nation, including Oklahoma, had some of the lowest fuel prices. Gasbuddy.com indicated E-10 selling for $1.12 in Konawa and Asher, and $1.18 near Wewoka. Gasbuddy.com listed the highest prices for gasoline in California, sometimes topping $3.10 a gallon.
