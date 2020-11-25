Ada firefighters and CenterPoint Energy workers raced to shut a valve on a two-inch gas main Tuesday morning after the high-pressure line was broken by workers near the intersection of 12th and Constant in downtown Ada.
Natural gas visibly shot into the air as emergency personnel worked to evacuate nearby homes and businesses. The distinct odor of gas was present throughout the downtown area.
The public was advised to stay away from the scene. The cause of the rupture was not immediately known.
