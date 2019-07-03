The Garvin County Democrats will not meet in July.
The July meeting is canceled due to Fourth of July weekend activities and travel.
At the June meeting, delegates to the Democratic Party state convention reported back on the election of the first African American state party chair, Alicia Andrews.
The next Garvin County Democratic Party meeting will take place Aug. 3 at the Donald W. Reynolds Recreation Center meeting room in Pauls Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.