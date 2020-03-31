The April meeting of the Garvin County Democrats will not take place. We will comply with the governor’s mandate and suspend our meetings until the CV-19 danger has passed.
Also, the Oklahoma Democratic Party 2020 presidential preferential convention that was planned for April in Tulsa has been canceled, along with the annual fundraiser, the Carl Albert Dinner. At this time, the state party has put meetings on hold until May 1. The state party offices are closed and staff are working remotely but are not traveling out of state as the work of figuring out how to move forward continues.
Garvin County Democratic Party Chair Kim Jackson, Co-Chair Steve Jarman and Secretary Zora Sampson extend their heartfelt wishes for your good health and hope you will do everything possible to stay safe.
