This month’s Garvin County Democratic Party meeting will focus on efforts to improve our local environment. Our speaker will be Shane Jemison, from the Chickasaw Nation, who will update us on the many things the tribe is involved in.
Shane is from Wapanucka in rural southeast Oklahoma. In high school, he spent most of his time involved in athletics and the academic team, and in FFA he served as a state 4-H officer from 2008-2010. Upon graduation from high school, Shane attended Murray State College, where he served as student body president. He transferred to Oklahoma State University for degrees in political science and economics. During Shane’s senior year at OSU, he lived in Washington, D.C., and worked in the United States Congress.
Since 2016, he has served the Chickasaw Nation with a focus on developing communities in rural Oklahoma and Indian Country. Shane currently works for the Chickasaw Nation Office of Natural Resources, working with communities to address long-term sustainable solutions for water infrastructure and planning in Oklahoma.
We will have an update on the proposed state redistricting commission and also hear from a representative from the Bloomberg presidential campaign.
All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. We will meet on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Donald W. Reynolds Recreation Center, located at 1005 N. Willow St. in Pauls Valley. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and finish at 11 a.m.
