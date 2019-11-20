The Garvin County Democratic Party is sponsoring a voter registration check-up.
Help will be available with a computer from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the small meeting room at the Nora Warren Sparks Library at 210 W. Willow Ave., Pauls Valley. You can check to see if your voter registration is still active and current and that all your voter information is up to date, while online voters can also change their address, name or party affiliation.
Ensure that you were not one of the 88,276 inactive voters removed on April 15 of this year by the state Elections Board. (Election officials remove inactive and duplicate voter registrations, as required by Oklahoma law, in the spring of every odd-numbered year.)
If you have access to a computer, you can check your registration at home by visiting https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/. If you need help but can’t make it to the library Monday night, you can always get help from Gayla Dean, assistant secretary of the Garvin County Election Board. Her office is on the first floor of the county courthouse, 201 W. Grant Ave., Pauls Valley. Her closest door is the one facing the Love’s gas station and offers two handicapped spaces.
If you can’t find your registration online, you can print out, complete and sign the Oklahoma voter registration application found at https://www.ok.gov/elections/documents/Voter_Registration_Application.pdf.
Print copies of the form will be available at the library session, or you can pick one up at the Garvin County Election Board Office. You can mail your completed application to the address on the form or save a stamp and drop it off at the courthouse.
