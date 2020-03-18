The Garvin County Democrats will not meet in April due to the Oklahoma Democratic Party 2020 Delegate Selection Convention on April 4, being held in the Hyatt Regency Downtown in Tulsa.
Our next meeting will be May 2.
Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.
MUSKOGEE [ndash] On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Nancy J. Mayberry, loving wife and mother of two children, peacefully passed away at the age of 86 in Muskogee. Nancy is survived by her husband, Clarence; her children Jana (and James) Lampe, and Guy (and Cyndi) Mayberry; grandchildren Ashley Ma…
ADA [ndash] Kevin Andrew Hood, 53, of Ada passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Arrangements are pending at this time with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] Bobby Jack Hargrove Sr., 85, of Ada passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Ada. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Thursday at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel.
