The Garvin County Democrats will not meet in April due to the Oklahoma Democratic Party 2020 Delegate Selection Convention on April 4, being held in the Hyatt Regency Downtown in Tulsa.

Our next meeting will be May 2.

Tags

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.

Recommended for you