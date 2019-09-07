The Garvin County Democratic Party is pleased to announce that Laura Pounders, chair of the Pontotoc County Democrats, will speak at our September meeting.
Steve Jarman, our Garvin County vice chair, will address the petition drive taking place to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2020. Copies of the petition will be available.
The meeting will take place in the Community Meeting Room at the Donald W. Reynolds Recreation Center, 1005 N. Willow St. in Pauls Valley. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and finish at 11 a.m. today. Everyone is welcome to attend.
