ADA [ndash] Memorial services for Mary Jane Muntz, 100, of Ada are at 1 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Ada. The Rev. Brian Matthews and Dr. Roberto Escamilla will officiate. Mrs. Muntz passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 27, 1919, at Hug…
ADA [ndash] Memorial services for Debra Faye Hatton, 65, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center. Ms. Hatton passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at a Shawnee hospital. She was born July 16, 1954, at Ada to Willie Craig and Asalee Herrin Pollock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.