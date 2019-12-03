The Garvin County Democratic Party is excited to invite you to attend our December meeting. We will have two speakers. First will be Sen. Mary Brown Boren, who was elected to represent Oklahoma’s District 16 in November 2018. Boren will address “Talking Politics and Keeping Friends during the Holidays.”
Sen. Boren graduated from Cameron University and got her juris doctorate from the Oklahoma University Law School. Boren was a Carl Albert Executive Fellow for the State Regents of Higher Education and the State Textbook Committee, and served both Govs. Walters and Henry as an interim legal analyst
Boren trained at the Institute for Child Advocacy’s Kids Count Leaders and the American Bar Association’s Children and Law Committee to become a child advocacy attorney and provided affordable legal representation for foster parents, grandparents and parents undergoing family crisis. She served as a certified school counselor at Little Axe High School and Adams Elementary School in Norman.
A member of Latina’s Women in Norman, she supported the Mosiacos After-school Program for English-language learners at Truman Elementary. After the 2013 storms, Sen. Boren worked for the Center for Children and Families to connect storm survivors with mental health resources as well as the estate and legacy attorney for The Salvation Army.
Our second speaker will be Jess Mazour, the Oklahoma political director of Bernie 2020. Mazour will update the membership on Sen. Sanders’ campaign in Oklahoma.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Community Meeting Room in the Donald W. Reynolds Recreation Center in Wacker Park, 1005 N. Willow St. in Pauls Valley. We will be done around 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to come and hear our speakers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.