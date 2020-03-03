The Garvin County Democratic Party will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Community Meeting Room in the Donald W. Reynolds Recreation Center, 1005 N. Willow St. in Pauls Valley.
Garvin County Democrats announce March meeting
- From Garvin County Democrats
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Services will be held at a later date for Lila Faye Acker, 78, of Ada. Mrs. Acker passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home. Survivors include her husband, Charlie Acker, of the home; and other relatives. Arrangements will be announced later.
ADA [ndash] Services for Victoria Irene Nola, 65, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Monday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. Sunday at Criswell Funeral Home. Mrs. Nola passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 12, 1954, at Los Ange…
Most Popular
Articles
- Byng boys coach resigns amidst playoffs
- Ada man faces charges after threatening to kill state trooper and his wife
- Area woman's lost dog found in Texas after four month search
- Tuesday calls stretch first responders thin
- Breakthrough medical technology comes to Ada
- Local Boys and Girls Basketball Playoff Capsules
- When the trains came to Ada
- Tupelo boys attempt 49 free shots in fourth quarter of win
- Police investigate incident on Main Street
- Chris Elliott forms lasting relationships as an educator
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.