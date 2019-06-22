Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Game Wardens Ty Runyan and Trey Hale conducted a snake identification seminar Thursday at the Pontotoc Technology Center.
The seminar focused on identifying snakes native to Oklahoma, and how to determine whether or not they are venomous.
“If you see a king snake and don’t like snakes — this is the snake to leave alone, since it preys mostly on other snakes. Thus the name,” Runyan said.
Runyan said the likelihood of being bitten by a snake in the United States is one in 36 million, and that of the approximately 45,000 annual snake bites, about 8000 are from venomous snakes. Snake bites are more common in the summer months.
“Venomous snakes have diamond-shaped heads,” Hale said. “They also have elliptical pupils, retractable fangs and pits below the eyes, but you have to get very close to see those features, which is not advisable.”
Almost all striped snakes are non-venomous, while venomous snakes are usually banded.
Past mortality rates for venomous snake bites were as high as 25%, but recent medical advances have lowered that number to 0.5%. Hale said that there are only about ten annual snake bite deaths in the United States.
Oklahoma has three main venomous snake groups — copperheads, cottonmouths or water moccasins and rattlesnakes.
The wardens added that this was not a snake wrangling class. The final and most emphatic message from the wardens was that if you encounter snakes in the wild, the best course is to stay away. Snakes do not generally seek out encounters with humans, and are best left alone. If someone is bitten by a snake, the wardens urged that person to seek immediate medical attention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.