Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management celebrates 25 years of service

This year, Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management celebrates its 25th anniversary as a leading independent financial services firm with Oklahoma offices in Ada, Ardmore, Durant and McAlester.
In January 1995, Roger and Leigh Gaddis established the company at its headquarters office at 1530 Arlington St. in Ada. At the time, it was the only financial services firm outside the Ada downtown business district. To accommodate additional client service, the company opened offices in McAlester and Ardmore in 1998 and in Durant in 2005.
Throughout its 25-year history, Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management has maintained a commitment to independence, both in its approach to client service and to the financial service products offered to clients.
“We believe that independent thinking is essential to quality, client service and that working with an independent broker allows us to offer clients a full-range of financial products to meet their individual needs,” owner/manager Roger Gaddis said.
In addition to the firm’s commitment to clients, Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management has provided high-level service to the community. At the state level, Roger Gaddis is now serving as vice chairman (in his third term) as a trustee on the board of the Oklahoma Teachers Retirement System, the organization that manages the $18 billion Oklahoma public teacher’s retirement fund. Leigh Gaddis is now serving her second term as a commissioner on the Board of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. She is the first woman appointed to the ODWC Board since it was organized in 1909.
Over the years, the company and its advisors have been recognized for industry achievement and community service.
In 2013, Roger Gaddis was presented the “Outstanding CPA in Financial Planning” award by the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants. In 2016, Gaddis was named to the LPL “Chairman’s Club,” and that same year the company founders were recognized by the Journal Record as “honorees” in the charitable influence category of the annual “Beacon Awards.”
In 2016, Derek Hines joined the company to manage the firm’s Durant office. Now a partner with the firm, Hines recently earned designation as an Accredited Investment Fiduciary.
On the threshold of the 25th anniversary, Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management introduced and formalized its PRIME 360O Process and Principles. The PRIME 360o Process is a comprehensive financial management system based on long-term industry experience, access to industry-leading applications and the independent advisory services to ensure performance-based choices in client portfolio development and management.
In 2019, Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management established a broker relationship with Kestra Financial Inc., a leading independent advisor platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow and provide superior client service.
“Based on our 25-year legacy of integrity, value and service, Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management is well positioned for the future,” Gaddis said. “Backed by a quarter century of industry experience, dedicated client service and commitment to the community, we’re poised for greater achievement for decades to come.”
About Gaddis and Gaddis
In addition to its Ada headquarters and Durant office, Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management has offices in Ardmore and McAlester. Owner/Manager Roger Gaddis has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, including professional credentials as a CPA (Certified Public Accountant) and as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™. The company website is www.gaddisandgaddis.com, and the company has a presence on fFacebook.
Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services LLC (Kestra AS) an affiliate of Kestra IS. Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS.
