FITTSTOWN [ndash] Services for Ross Wesley Wyche, 75, of Fittstown, are at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Reno Dye will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Stonewall. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Cr…