Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program (SONP), an Ada based non-profit organization that feeds seniors hot meals daily in a 10-county area in southeastern Oklahoma, had their funding eliminated to deliver daily meals to homebound seniors beginning July 1.
The program has been in place with SONP since 1973, and along with the congregate meal program feeds seniors at 14 nutrition sites across Southeastern Oklahoma, was a primary means by which homebound seniors would receive basic nutrition and daily contact.
The funding for this program comes from the federal government’s Older Americans Act and is provided to the Southeast Oklahoma Development Association (SODA) Area Aging Agency, for grant administration. SODA is an entity composed of local elected and appointed officials that make grant funding determinations throughout a 10-county area consisting of Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Garvin, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, and Pontotoc Counties.
On May 28, 2020, the SODA Executive Committee met and determined grant funding for all senior programs for the 2021 fiscal year, voting to award the contract for home-delivered meals to a for-profit corporation in Iowa called “Moms Meals”.
Pat Peay, Executive Director of SONP, states “Our board is in disbelief that this great program has been taken away from seniors in our service area. Our seniors need daily contact with our meal providers, and they deserve more than having a box of refrigerated meals delivered to their mailbox every two weeks.”
Continuing, she added that “Erik Johnson has graciously agreed to donate his legal services to assist us in this appeal, and we are determined to see this decision reversed.”
The decision by SODA to move away from SONP’s daily meal delivery and instead award this grant for home-delivered meals to Moms Meals has created a change in how the meals are delivered.
Moms Meals provides fourteen microwave meals delivered by express carrier every two weeks. The approximate weight of these boxes is thirty pounds, meaning many of these homebound seniors are unable to lift them into their homes or properly prepare the meals.
Gilbert Walker is a delivery driver for Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program. He delivers meals to elderly recipients mostly in Pontotoc County.
“Most of my clients are unhappy with it,” Walker said. “For a lot of people of their age, older people, to try and get up and make a meal for themselves, you know, a lot of them can’t stand for very long; they’ve got to take it to the microwave.
“A lot of them have trouble getting around. Some of them are in wheelchairs or in walkers. If they can’t move at all, they have to wait until their provider comes by.
“One of the biggest problems is Fed Ex is delivering these new meals, the frozen meals, the ones that go in the refrigerator “ Walker added.
“Those meals come in a big box, I’d say they weigh 30 or 40 pounds. It’s got a bunch of meals in it.
“People have to get them inside their house somehow. And they don’t know when Fed Ex is delivering the meals and they just leave them on the front porch. There have even been reports of somebody going through their boxes while they’re sitting on the porch and taking out some of the meals.
“If you try to move a big box like that and you’re in a wheelchair, that’s a problem. We have a few people with bad eyesight who can’t even read a microwave,” Walker added
Documents reviewed by The Ada News indicate that an incomplete proposal was submitted by Moms Meals, was subsequently accepted by SODA staff contravening the express language of their own original bid documents, and that their project board of directors was composed of individuals from Chicago, Virginia Beach, San Francisco, Louisville, and Ankeny, Iowa where Moms Meals is headquartered, without any representation from anyone in the ten-county SODA service area.
Financially, this decision has devastated SONP’s ability to operate. Nutrition sites were staffed with hours to prepare both congregate and home-delivered meals, with cooks and aides working part-time at four to five hours per day.
Now, with less than half the usual funding, those hours cannot be sustained. While they may be cooking for fewer people, they need adequate time to prepare food, serve, and clean. Some sites had only two people in the first place; now there is not enough to pay one.
Ada attorney Erik Johnson, in comments regarding this appeal, stated that “our appeal hearing was conducted on July 29th, and I believe it was evident that the SODA Board received poor guidance from their staff on this bid from Moms Meals prior to this decision being made. I am confident that when the full SODA Board hears this issue on August 28, that substantial consideration will be given about reversing this decision and allowing SONP to restart their program.”
This meeting is open to the public. SODA has been contacted for comment on this issue, but as of press time, they have not responded for an interview request.
