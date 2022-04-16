A man who recently led authorities on a high-speed pursuit from Tishomingo to Ada, then crashed out and eluded law enforcement officers, was arrested Wednesday evening in Johnston County.
The suspect, Michael Cheairs, 29, of Tishomingo, was arrested along with another fugitive who was in possession of three stolen vehicles, one of which was stolen out of Ada.
Johnston County Sheriff Gary W. Dodd said the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office received calls Wednesday from residents in Milburn stating that a wanted fugitive, Anthony Themins, was at the Milburn store.
“We received information prior to our arrival (that) Themins left the store in a red and black Chevy Blazer,” Dodd said. “One of the callers was able to also inform us that Themins was accompanied by another male subject.”
Dodd said Deputy Ty Richeson arrived in the area and located the vehicle behind a residence on Chickasaw Street in Milburn.
“Deputy Richeson was able identified Themins,” Dodd said. “Upon pulling up to that location, Themins and an unknown subject fled on foot into a wooded area. At this same time Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Colby Murray, (myself) and Undersheriff Christian Smith were arriving in the area.”
Dodd located the suspects running through the woods next to residence near the intersection of 9th and E Ave. The foot pursuit ensued and Undersheriff Smith saw the chase and joined in. Dodd chased down Themins, 28 of Tishomingo in the backyard of a residence, while Smith chased down the other unknown suspect in a yard further to the west. Dodd said they later identified the second suspect as Michael Cheairs.
During an investigation, deputies recovered two vehicles which were reported stolen out of Milburn. The red and black Cevrolet Blazer was stolen out of Ada.
“After the capture of the suspects, evidence was present that directly identified Themins as the person who stole the two vehicles in the Milburn area,” Dodd said. “One of the stolen trucks was recovered a short distance from where it was stolen, and the other truck was recovered in the city of Ada.”
“During the investigation, it was also discovered the red and black Chevy Blazer was reported stolen (out of) the city of Ada,” Dodd said. “An interview conducted by (myself) at the scene yielded a confession from Themins. He confessed to stealing the two vehicles in the Milburn area, and also the vehicle from Ada.”
Dodd also spoke about Michael Cheairs.
“If you’ll remember Cheairs was wanted on several charges in which he led a Tishomingo Police officer and a Johnston County deputy on a dangerous vehicle pursuit from Tishomingo to Ada March 21. That pursuit resulted in a Tishomingo Police officer and a Johnston County deputy shooting at Cheairs due to the deadly force he was using against them and others.”
Dodd said Cheairs was able to evade capture, but was arrested in Texas about a week later.
“However, no hold could be placed as warrants from the Chickasaw Nation Prosecutor’s Office had not yet been issued,” Dodd said. “We are very happy Cheairs is now behind bars here in Johnston County, and will hopefully be held to accountable for his crimes he committed within the Chickasaw Nation, Johnston and Pontotoc counties.”
Both Themins and Cheairs were transported to the Johnston County Jail on multiple felony charges, Dodd said.
“I am very proud for the investigative work done by our deputies and extremely pleased these two thieving fugitive outlaws are captured,” Dodd said. “I am also very thankful no citizens or deputies were injured in a situation which could have turned out very bad. Chasing and confronting evil is a very dangerous business, but we are relentless and will not wavier in our pursuit of criminals and serving the citizens of this great county and beyond. A huge thank you to the outstanding citizens who called us leading to these two criminal captures.”
