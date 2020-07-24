Fugitive nabbed in Wapanucka residence

WAPANUCKA — A man wanted by Oklahoma County authorities was arrested Sunday in Wapanucka.
Jeramiah Kayne Cofer, 30, of Mead, had an arrest warrant issued after he was charged July 14 in Oklahoma County with sexual abuse of a child; forcible oral sodomy, two counts; first-degree rape; and sexual battery.
Johnston County authorities received information from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office concerning Cofer’s possible whereabouts.
Cofer was arrested by Johnston County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Boston at a residence on E Avenue and taken to the Johnston County Jail, according to Johnston County authorities.
Cofer has prior criminal charges in Pontotoc, Atoka and Bryan counties.
In 2016, Cofer was charged in Pontotoc County with, and pleaded no contest to, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 10 years with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
However, according to the ODOC website, Cofer was “incarcerated” on the Pontotoc County conviction, along with a conviction on several Atoka County drug charges, but he was “discharged” Jan. 29, 2020, according to the ODOC website.
