Frontier Brass Band to present concert in Ada

The Frontier Brass Band will present a concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in ECU’s Ataloa Theatre.
The Frontier Brass Band is a British-style brass band based in Oklahoma City, made up of professional musicians and music educators from throughout Oklahoma. The concert will have something for everyone, from Louis Prima to Beethoven to brass band standards. The concert will feature ECU faculty members Kirk Palmer and Jace Vickers.
The Frontier Brass Band was the inspiration for ECU’s own British brass band, established in January 2019. The brass band movement in the U.S. is growing, and ECU is the only university in the state to have its own brass band.
