On the day I arrived at the then-Ada Evening News, Oct. 24, 1988, Ada looked very different than it does today.
Here are a few examples:
• The old Valley View Hospital still stood under the water tower on Arlington.
• Legal Shield was still PrePaid Legal, and it was on Main Street in downtown Ada.
• Walmart was in North Hills Centre, and it didn’t have a grocery side.
• The Pontotoc County Agri-Plex was just an outdoor rodeo arena.
• The Brockway Glass Plant was still open and making baby food jars.
• K-Mart was still a thing.
•The Dicus grocery store on 12th Street was Safeway, and Pruitt’s was a Dollar Saver.
• The Constant Street underpass, which allows drivers and emergency vehicles to bypass trains to get across town, didn’t exist.
• Lonnie Abbott Industrial Boulevard was two lanes with no shoulder, as was Country Club Drive.
• The Evergreen Feed Mill dominated the downtown landscape.
In many respects, it was a different town than the Ada many of us call home today.
Bill Gray was the chief of the Ada Fire Department and Wayne McElhannon was the Ada Police Chief. Tony Rivera was Ada’s city manager back then. Don Kaiser was the Pontotoc County Sheriff and Stanley Wagner was president of East Central University.
Speaking of ECU, the university had yet to build its beautiful University Center, its impressive Chickasaw Business and Conference Center, its palatial Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center, or its commanding Physical and Environmental Sciences Center, which was damaged by a tornado in 1991 before it could open, and had to be repaired.
There have been many more changes to Ada’s landscape and its population in the last 32 years. These were just a few of the more obvious ones that came to my mind.
The Ada News is currently working on a retrospective project with two of it’s longest serving journalists — myself and the inimitable Jeff Cali. We’ve seen (and photographed and written about) a lot of Ada’s evolution from the town it was in the late 80s to the city it has become today. But, we know we haven’t quite seen or heard it all. Do you know of other good examples of big changes in the last three decades? If so, send me an email at rbarron@theadanews.com, or reach out to me through social media. I’d love to hear about it, and you just might wind up becoming part of our story.
