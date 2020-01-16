Fringe shawl workshop set for Saturday

Native American dance shawls are a regalia item worn while dancing, or during ceremonies. They are made of fabric with fringe or ribbons decorating the edges. Fancy shawls feature beadwork or fabric, along with colorful fringe. Pictured is Chickasaw Princess Markita McCarty.

 Marcy Gray | The Chickasaw Nation

Enjoy an afternoon of crafting at the fringing shawls workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, taught by Couita Nucosee. 

The workshop will take place at the arts and humanities building, located at 201 N. Broadway in Ada.

The workshop is offered at no cost for Chickasaw citizens and their family members. Non-citizen cost is $20. Materials are provided.

In the class, participants will learn the technique to fringe shawls.

For more information or to sign up, contact Arts and Humanities at 580-272-5520.

