Fringe shawl workshop set for Saturday

Enjoy an afternoon of crafting at the fringing shawls workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, taught by Couita Nucosee.
The workshop will take place at the arts and humanities building, located at 201 N. Broadway in Ada.
The workshop is offered at no cost for Chickasaw citizens and their family members. Non-citizen cost is $20. Materials are provided.
In the class, participants will learn the technique to fringe shawls.
For more information or to sign up, contact Arts and Humanities at 580-272-5520.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.