The Ada Cougars hosted the Tuttle Tigers for a District 4A-2 football matchup Friday at East Central University’s Norris Field.
It was “Zombie Night,” so many students dressed as zombies.
At the end of the night, Tuttle prevailed 53-6.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: October 26, 2021 @ 5:20 pm
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
