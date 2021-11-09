Friday was Senior Night for Ada High School athletes and spirit groups at East Central University's Norris Field.
The Cougars hosted the Classen SAS Comets, winning the game 47-12 to finish their season.
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
