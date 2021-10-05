Ada football fans were given a spectacular pre-game show Friday: a brilliant, bright, persistent full double rainbow in the eastern sky above ECU's Norris Field.
Friday was "Pink Out Night" at the Cougar's district football clash with Blanchard. The event has become a popular tradition, and is put on in support of breast cancer awareness.
Despite being tied with the Cougars 21-21 at the half, Blanchard pulled away in the second half to win the contest 40-27.
Ada travels to John Marshall Friday to take on the Bears.
