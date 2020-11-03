The Ada Cougars hosted the Cushing Tigers for their last home game of the football season. Fans and students dressed in Halloween costumes for the game. Cushing defeated Ada, 23-21.
Friday Night Lights, Halloween edition
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
FITTSTOWN [ndash] Graveside Memorial services for Mary Ann Reeves, 63, of Fittstown are 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Jesse Cemetery, Rev. Joe Matlock will officiate. Mary Ann departed this life Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Ada, OK. She was born on December 20, 1956, at Stonewall …
OKLAHOMA CITY [ndash] Thomas Harrison Anderson, 75, formerly of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Center Cemetery. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Fac…
Most Popular
Articles
- Latta teacher/coach charged for alleged solicitation of sex
- Ada City Council holds emergency meeting
- Three Ada residents injured in Lincoln County crash
- Nathan Dial: driven to make a difference
- Latta nabs nine 2A-7 all-district awards
- Ada police seek alleged kidnapping, theft suspect
- Felonies Oct. 28
- Early voting and election day voting for the November 3 election
- Early voting turnout very heavy
- Pastor Brian Matthews to receive award
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.