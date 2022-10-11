The Ada Cougars football team hosted Madill Friday.
The fan theme was “blue out night,” in support of the United Way.
Ada won in the contest 47-14.
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
