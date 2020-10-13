The Ada Cougars football team hosted the John Marshall Bears Friday at Norris Field. Ada defeated the No. 8 ranked Bears 7-6 in overtime.
Friday Night Lights: Ada vs John Marshall
- By Richard R. Barron | Senior Staff Writer
ADA [ndash] John Thomas "JT" Houck, 89, of Ada, Oklahoma, passed away Monday, October 12th, 2020 in Norman, Oklahoma. Arrangements are pending at this time with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] Verna Jean Self, 80, of Ada, Oklahoma, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Graveside services for Verna will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at Centrahoma Cemetery, with Donnie Collins officiating. For up-to-date service information, please f…
ADA [ndash] Memorial graveside service for William Michael "Mike" Smith, 76, of Ada are 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Rosedale Cemetery. The Chickasaw Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the cemetery. Mr. Smith passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home. He was born S…
