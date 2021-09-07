The Allen Mustangs hosted the Tishomingo Indians Friday, winning the contest 54-32.
The Ada Cougars took on the Ardmore Tigers at Norris Field Friday. Ardmore won the game 27-0.
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 94F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 7, 2021 @ 4:43 am
Updated: September 7, 2021 @ 4:43 am
ADA [ndash] Gwendolyn Delores Alexander, 75, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, Sep. 5, 2021, in Ada. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sep. 8, 2021, at the Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Es…
STONEWALL [ndash] Franklin Oscar Bynum Jr., 75, of Stonewall, Oklahoma passed away Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, in Stonewall. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sep. 7, 2021, at Highland Cemetery in Stonewall, Oklahoma.
ALLEN [ndash] A viewing for Peggy "Gigi" Lorraine Greene, 72, of Allen will be held Monday, Sep. 6, 2021, from 1-8 p.m. at the Criswell Funeral Home Allen Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, Sep. 7, 2021, from 4-7 p.m at the East Central Univ. Ballroom. Mrs. Greene died Wednesday,…
