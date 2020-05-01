Fire damages house

Ada firefighters were called to extinguish a fire at a residence at 915 North Highland Friday afternoon. No one was injured in the blaze.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Initially reported to have started in an air conditioning unit, the blaze spread into the attic of the structure. Firefighters used a chainsaw to cut into the roof to reach portions of the blaze.

No one was home at the time of the incident, and no one was injured. Firefighters had the blaze suppressed within the hour.

The Ada Fire Department was assisted by the Ada Police Department and Mercy EMS.

