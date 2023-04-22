FreeFall takes 14 State Championship titles

FreeFall tumbling team competed in the 2023 Oklahoma AAU State Championship Meet this past weekend in Weatherford at the Pioneer Center.
They are the 2023 Elite Power Tumbling and Advanced Double Mini Team Champions.
Individual Honors went to:Delainey Bailey: Floor, Double Mini, Tramp and Overall High Point Elite division Champion.
Olivia Davis: Floor, Tramp, Double Mini and Overall High Point Champion in the 9-11 Advanced Level and Athlete of the Year Award for Double Mini.
Cooper Barnes: Floor, Double Mini, and Overall Champion in the 9-11 year old Sub-Advanced division.
Sylar Larney: Spotlight Athlete of the Year Award.
All team members mentioned have qualified for the Junior Olympics in Des Miones, Iowa, July 25.
Our Delainey is the first 12 year old to complete a double back somersault in a floor pass in Oklahoma AAU power tumbling.
