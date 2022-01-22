Are you struggling with keeping your New Year’s Resolutions? Is day to day stress getting to you? The Ada Public Library can help for FREE. We currently offer both Tai Chi and Yoga. The Monday yoga class will be led by Rachel Gonzales. This class is 5:30 pm until 6:00 pm. Ms. Gonzales says, “this class is very fast paced and everyone will sweat.”
The Wednesday yoga class, led by Adrianna Lancaster, also starts at 5:30 pm. This class is Hatha yoga and slower with focus on stretching, relaxation and reduction of stress. Each session runs about 90 minutes.
Everyone is encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and though participants are welcome to bring their own equipment, mats, blankets, straps, and blocks will be provided.
In addition to these two classes, the Ada Public Library will resume their Tai Chi classes. Starting January 25th, we will offer classes twice a week, Tuesday and Thursday, at 10:00 am. Ms. Gonzales, who is a certified Tai Chi instructor, will be leading these classes. Once again these glasses are FREE to the public.
If you have any questions or would like to sign-up for any of these classes, feel free to call the front desk at 580-436-8125 prompt 2. See you at the library.
