Free Russian classes return to Ada library

For the second consecutive year, area school children will have an opportunity to learn the Russian language and about the Russian culture thanks to an East Central University professor and her students.
Dr. Mara Sukholutskaya, a longtime Languages professor and director of Global Education at ECU, and her advanced level students will teach Russian language and culture to children ages 9-12 in an exciting program at the Ada Public Library. Despite the pandemic last fall, the program’s inaugural year proved to be a success.
“The children will learn about a fascinating new culture, as well as the basics of the language,” Sukholutskaya said. “Learning a different language will help them to develop and improve their linguistic abilities, while learning the culture will expand their horizons.”
The first class is 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 21, at the Ada Public Library. The free program continues each Thursday for the remainder of the semester. The library is located at 124 S. Rennie in downtown Ada.
“Just like last year, my students will get an opportunity to apply what they have learned in their Russian classes at ECU for teaching,” said Sukholutskaya. “And as the saying goes, the best way to learn something is to teach it, so they will master their Russian skills of speaking and listening comprehension.”
For more information, or to sign up for the program, contact Sukholutskaya at 580-559-5293 or by email at msukholu@ecok.edu.
