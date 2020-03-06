The Ada Sunrise Rotary Club recently installed a free Little Library in Glenwood Park near the intersection of Main and Ash.
“The Little Library is set up on the honor system,” said Ada Sunrise Rotary Club President Christine Pappas. “Right now it’s set up with 14 books. It’s not very full, so it could probably hold 40 books. There’s a separate shelf where you could have children books.
“We are looking at adding a second location. Our goal is to increase literacy, to get more books into more hands, but also to create better trust in the community. We’re just excited for everyone to be a part of this. It’s open to everybody.”
Little Libraries are becoming common sights in cities and towns across the country.
“Lots of communities have Little Libraries,” Rotarian Jennifer Greenstreet said. “They all work in the same way; you take a book and leave a book. The collection maintains itself. We’re going to have to make sure the diversity is there. You continue to have to fill the Little Library. Maybe somebody else hopefully will spread the word. I just think it’s going to be fun.”
Different members have donated their own books.
The bright red and orange Little Library was constructed by Rotarian Dwight O’Dell.
“O’Dell used a lot of his own materials. He put his heart in it. It’s really special,” Greenstreet said.
“Maybe some people will leave children books, maybe some will leave mysteries,” Greenstreet added. “I think it could be the beginning of something really nice. I hope it will be an opportunity for people who may not be able to get to the library. Hopefully, a house that didn’t have a book will now have a book.”
Those interested in learning more about the program can visit https://littlefreelibrary.org/.
