Free flu shots offered in Pontotoc County

The Pontotoc County Health Department, in partnership with the Chickasaw Nation, will offer free flu shots from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Pontotoc Technology Center, located at 601 W. 33rd St. in Ada.
“We are grateful to the Chickasaw Nation for continuing to provide influenza vaccines to the local county health departments in a joint effort to protect the health of all residents living within the Chickasaw Nation,” said Chris Munn, Interim Regional Administrative Director for nine local health departments in South-Central Oklahoma.
The “Fight the Flu” drive-thru event is for individuals ages 9 and up.
Event organizers are encouraging participants to wear short sleeves to help keep the line moving quickly, and to avoid bringing pets.
High-dose flu shots will not be available.
To learn more about finding flu shots in Oklahoma, visit fightflu.health.ok.gov. Oklahomans can also call the 2-1-1 helpline or contact the Pontotoc County Health Department at 580-332-2011 for assistance.
