OKLAHOMA CITY — While public libraries are closed, the 16th annual free Financial Fitness Kit will be available online at www.KnowWhatCounts.org.
Created by the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants, the free Financial Fitness Kits include money-saving tips and advice on a variety of topics, including family finances, young adult issues, taxes, avoiding frauds and scams, retirement planning and understanding credit and debt. The booklets are generally distributed to public libraries across Oklahoma in April to celebrate National Financial Literacy Month and Money Smart Week, which was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“We fully anticipate shipping about 5,000 kits to libraries across the state when they are open again,” said Amy Welch, APR, CAE, the OSCPA’s vice president of communications. “Right now, the health and safety of the public is our primary concern, but we did make the kits available online to offer financial help, which has taken on new urgency these days.”
The 2020 OSCPA Financial Fitness Kits are sponsored by Tinker Federal Credit Union; Peters & Chandler, P.C.; Retirement Investment Advisors; and Finley & Cook, PLLC.
With more than 6,500 members in public practice, industry, government and education, the OSCPA is Oklahoma’s only statewide professional association of CPAs. Since 1918, the organization has continued to provide professional education, conduct quality reviews and promote and maintain high standards of integrity and competence within the accounting profession. For more money tips, including articles, visit www.KnowWhatCounts.org. For a free CPA referral that includes a 30-minute consultation, visit www.FindYourCPA.com.
