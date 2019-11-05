Good Tree Natural Health will host a special free screening of the documentary “Secret Ingredients” at 6 p.m. today at Ada First United Methodist Church, 129 W. 14th St. in Ada.
“Secret Ingredients” asks the question posed by an exasperated parent whose family was poisoned by GMOs and herbicides in their food:” “Why is a chemical company in charge of food?” In this controversial documentary, “Secret Ingredients” airs the dirty secret that chemical companies have purposely hidden over the decades: that their products are toxic to crops, insects, animals and humans.
Directed by Amy Hart and produced by Jeffrey Smith, the leading anti-GMO consumer advocate, “Secret Ingredients” is a riveting documentary that shares the heartrending stories of people unknowingly exposed to these toxins. The film chronicles the journey from tears of sadness to joy. Life-limiting medical problems dissolve after they discover a simple way to regain health — by eating non-GMO and herbicide/pesticide-free food.
“Secret Ingredients” is a must-see for anyone who has or knows of a wide range of deleterious medical conditions that could be attributable to these chemicals. This documentary is so explosive that the top five chemical manufacturers as well as the FDA, USDA and the EPA declined to be interviewed. ‘Secret Ingredients” is a game changer for the public and potentially a life-saver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.