Free Fall Tumblers take home another state championship

For the fourth year in a row, Free Fall Tumbling team has won state championship titles. The AAU state meet was held this past weekend in Oklahoma City. Free Fall took home eight first place titles.
Olivia Davis, 9, competed in the Open Advanced Floor against all ages and placed first. She also won Double Mini, Single Mini, and Tramp.
Amiah Quarterman, 7, won tramp and floor.
Janhiyah Ashton, 12, won floor.
Skyler Yott, 12, won Advanced Double Mini.
The team has won 84 first place awards this season.
All team members have qualified for the Junior Olympics, slated for July 26-29 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
