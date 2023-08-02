Free Fall tumbling team traveled to Des Moines, Iowa this past week to participate in the 2023 AAU National Championships. They won six national titles.
Olivia Davis won gold in the advanced 10-12 age division on tramp, and double mini and placed 2nd on floor.
Delainey Bailey won gold in the advanced 12-14 age division on tramp and double mini.
She additionally was named the 2023 National All American Elite Tumbler and the All American Advanced Double Mini Tumbler.
Sylar Barney placed 2nd on floor 12-14 age division.
Jahniyah Ashton placed 3rd on floor in the 12-14 age division.
Cooper Barnes placed 2nd on mini tramp in the 10-12 age division.
