Free Fall Tumblers going to Junior Olympics

Local gymnastic group the Free Fall Tumblers are going to the Junior Olympics in Houston, July 28 through Aug. 1.
Skyler Yott is Double Mini and Single Mini State Champion and Athlete of the Year for the 2021 season on Trampoline and Mini-Tramp.
Olivia Davis is Power Tumbling State Champion and Oklahoma AAU Tumbling and Trampoline 2021 Spot Light Award winner.
Jahniyah Ashton and Syler Larney are Free Fall members going to the competition as well.
