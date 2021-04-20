Free Fall Power Tumblers to compete at state level

The Free Fall Power Tumblers team is slated to travel to Oklahoma City Saturday, April 24 to compete in state championships.
Pictured are Syler Larney of Seminole, and Kyla Dalton, Olivia Davis, and Skyler Yott of Ada.
ADA [ndash] Matilda Anita Jones, 73, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Ada. Graveside services for Matilda will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Ada, Oklahoma at 10 a.m. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at…
WHITE SETTLEMENT [ndash] Graveside services for Verna Gash, 102, of White Settlement, TX, formerly of Ada were held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Rosedale Cemetery in Ada. Rev. Jaymeson Kennedy officiated. Mrs. Gash passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at a White Settlement, TX nurs…
ADA [ndash] Services for Ronald Wayne "Ronnie" Roberts, 61, of Ada will be held at a later date. Mr. Roberts passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home. He was born July 25, 1959, in Ada, OK to Melvin Austin and Edna Pauline Dew Roberts. Mr. Roberts was a handyman. Survivors include t…
ADA [ndash] Elsie Ellen Buckes, 90, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, in Ada. Arrangements are pending at this time with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
