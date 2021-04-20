Free Fall Power Tumblers to compete at state level

The Free Fall Power Tumblers team is slated to travel to Oklahoma City Saturday, April 24 to compete in state championships. Pictured are Syler Larney of Seminole, and Kyla Dalton, Olivia Davis, and Skyler Yott of Ada.

 Raini Sherrell | Free Fall Tumblers

The Free Fall Power Tumblers team is slated to travel to Oklahoma City Saturday, April 24 to compete in state championships.

Pictured are Syler Larney of Seminole, and Kyla Dalton, Olivia Davis, and Skyler Yott of Ada.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you