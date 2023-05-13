The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council (OTCAC) and Farm Service Agency (FSA) will partner together for a free conservation workshop on Thursday, May 18.
Join the agencies to discuss free technical assistance and conservation funding opportunities. At the workshop you will learn how to receive information regarding restoring native vegetative communities for wildlife, water, and grazing land. Additionally, information on the following topics will be provided:
Chickasaw Nation prescribed fire program on tribal and private lands
Yard by yard community resiliency
Soil Health and Fertility in the garden and urban landscape
Chickasaw Nation specialty crops
Pecan marketing
Butterfly gardens
NRCS staff will provide information regarding soil fertility, how to take a soil test, managing grazing land during a drought, and the benefits of a seasonal high tunnel.
Partners who will provide USDA program updates include NRCS, FSA, and the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Conservation district partners from Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Johnston, Logan, Marshall, and Pontotoc Counties will be available to share information on their state cost share funds and the locally led process.
When: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
Location: Chickasaw Nation Community Center, located at 700 N. Mississippi Ave., Ada, Oklahoma 74820
RSVP: Participants must register before the workshop using following link: register here.
Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting/event/function should contact Carol Crouch via voice #405-742-1203, Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, or Carol.Crouch@usda.gov by Monday, May 15, 2023.
