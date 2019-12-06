Free book bonanza

The Ada Public Library has books, books and more books. Big books. Little books. Fat books. Skinny books. More books than they know what to do with, and they would like to send them home with you.
The library has recently wrapped up its fall used book sale and they still have thousands of excellent books available.
“We generally carry over a significant number of items from one sale to the next. However, we have decided to get a fresh start in the spring by clearing out most of our current inventory,” Library Director Jolene Poore said. “What’s a better way to do that than a book giveaway?”
Take part in this one-time event beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. The doors of the large McKeel room upstairs will be opened to the public to shop and take as many of the books they find of interest.
This opportunity will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 9-13, and from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Dec. 14.
“Feel free to bring your own bags and boxes to load up on some wonderful titles,” Poore said.
For more information, contact the Ada Public Library at 580-436-8125.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
